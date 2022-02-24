ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

UPDATE: PG&E Says Power Outage Map Showing 77,000 Without Power Is False Alarm

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtqWT_0eNQQJXx00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What appeared to be a massive power outage leaving tens of thousands of PG&E customers across the East Bay was a system error on an outage map, the utility said Wednesday.

PG&E said a brief outage did affect less than 1,000 customers in the Berkeley area and was resolved at 6:35 p.m.

However, as of 7:30 p.m., an outage map on the PG&E website indicated at least 77,105 customers were without power from Berkeley north through Albany, San Pablo, and parts of Richmond.

There was no word how soon the erroneous outage indication would be resolved on the map.

