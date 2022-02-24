ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising gas prices affecting local delivery businesses

By Javier Guerra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dbsbp_0eNQQGtm00

The rising gas prices are not just affecting the everyday driver, but local businesses who rely on delivery to keep their business running are also feeling the effects of the rising fuel prices.

Gina Purcell, manager at Authentic New York Pizza, said she is struggling to keep drivers.

"We're having a hard time getting delivery drivers, they aren't making any money, they're losing money, they can't afford the gas," she said.

She also added that the prices are starting to take a toll on their business.

"We really want to stand by our prices, so as of now, our delivery is staying the same, our prices are staying the same," she said.

John Roman, floor manager at Sal's Bronx Pizza on the south side, said his business hasn't suffered much yet, but that could change.

"I see that with in the next couple of weeks, maybe months, their might be a price increase in gas and how that's gonna affect us, we may not know until we see it," he said.

