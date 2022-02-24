Family of hit-and-run victim asks for help

Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.

Fighting back tears and struggling with the pain of losing his brother, Pedro Taperia-Primero is sharing his story in hopes that justice is served.

"We are going to keep asking for justice because what happened is a great crime, he ran away," Taperia-Primero said.

Mario Taperia was working to provide for his family back in Central America. Taperia was from Guatemala and was walking to the store to send his wife and children money. Unfortunately, he never made it.

The 40-year old was crossing Dickerson Pike when he was hit and killed by a driver in a black four door sedan. The driver took off. Taperia was then hit by two other cars. Those drivers stopped.

"He fought for his family more than anything. He fought for his family and took care of his children," Taperia-Primero said.

Taperia leaves behind eight children and his wife. His brother said he worked tirelessly to provide food and clothes for them. The cost of reuniting Mario Taperia with his family back home in Guatemala is $8,000-10,000. Money his brother does not have.

"I am asking for a lot of help from people who can help me send his body to Guatemala," Taperia-Primero said.

He says he spoke to his brother's wife who is still in disbelief her husband won't return home like he planned in a few weeks.

If you would like to help the Taperia family with funeral costs you can contact them at (615) 586-4377 .

Metro Nashville Police Crash Investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver responsible for the fatal death of Mario Taperia.



Metro Nashville Police Public's Assistance Sought in Identifying Hit & Run Driver Involved in Fatal Crash



Anybody who can recognize the sedan or has information regarding this on-going investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.