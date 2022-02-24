ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Survivors Push For More Resources In Rally At State Capitol

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crime survivors at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday were calling for more resources for criminal justice.

The group Crime Survivors For Safety and Justice held a rally demanding the state invest in crime prevention and helping crime victims heal.

“We want the state to recognize and invest in community-led prevention, intervention, rehabilitation. Let’s deal with the root of the problem and interrupt the cycle before it begins,” said Tinisch Hollins, the executive director for the group.

Law enforcement says crime has spiked since the state started going lighter on criminals.

A Senate bill would give guidance and resources to law enforcement to both prevent crime and help the victims recover.

CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Expected To Lay Out Blueprint For Keeping Schools Open, Students Safe Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The governor is expected to decide whether the state will end its school mask mandate. As part of the state’s endemic plan, education is a top priority. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lay out a blueprint on how to keep schools open and students safe Monday. It follows a lift on masking for most indoor settings for vaccinated people earlier this month. Ahead of the announcement, districts like Roseville Joint Union High School already made masks optional while the Nevada Union Joint High School District board lifted masking but faced backlash when several teachers called in sick, forcing a closure for the day. At...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Is Sacramento Home To Such A Large Slavic Population?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Greater Sacramento region is already home to a large Slavic population. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians started making their way to California dating back to the late 1800s, but what prompted the move and what continues to keep them coming? There are so many inspirational stories for those starting a new life and escaping and old one, but word spread specifically about Sacramento, all it had to offer and it only grew from there. A time when many felt like prisoners in their own country, with the fall of the Soviet Union came a sense of freedom many will never...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Money For Portable Toilets In Sacramento County Is Running Out — So Where Will The Homeless Go?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On the first night of when a census will examine how many unhoused people are in Sacramento County, there are talks of possibly scaling back on a necessity. Could unhoused people be left with fewer portable restrooms in the county? It says money for the upkeep will run out, but critics say this is a matter of public health. “They shouldn’t do it,” said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. “It’s a public health issue.” Funding for the additional porta potties began as a COVID-19 response from the state, but it’s unclear when this money...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
