South Alabama will be without one of its top players for the remainder of the basketball season. Senior guard Jay Jay Chandler suffered a broken finger on his left (shooting) hand during the first half of Friday’s night regular-season finale vs. UT Arlington, Jaguars coach Richie Riley confirmed to AL.com. Chandler, who transferred from Texas A&M last summer, averages 15.3 points per game, second on the team to Charles Manning’s 15.7.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO