Boys basketball photos: Mainland at St. Joseph (Hamm.), Feb. 23, 2022

Senior Moshe Wilson lifted up the Passaic County trophy on Saturday and let out a scream. This was a moment he’s been dreaming about the last two years, and he was going to enjoy every second of it. The defensive-minded guard missed a Wednesday night win that brought home the NJIC title for Paterson Charter, so this was his moment to bask in the glory after the Lions made history at Wayne Valley.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO