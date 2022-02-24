ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Klesmit, Mack lead Wofford past VMI 83-72

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNQNwD300

Max Klesmit had 22 points as Wofford beat VMI 83-72 on Wednesday night. B.J. Mack added 21 points for the Terriers. Mack also had three assists.

Ryan Larson had 15 points for Wofford (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added six rebounds.

Trey Bonham had 20 points for the Keydets (16-13, 9-8) as did Honor Huff. Connor Arnold had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated Wofford 80-73 on Dec. 29.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Field Level Media

NCAA Tournament Odds: Gonzaga Remains Ahead of Both Wildcats

The top 10 didn’t see massive movement with eight of the top 10 teams losing last week, but the wild action did impact how oddsmakers view the NCAA Tournament favorites. Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 pole despite losing to St. Mary’s, although the Bulldogs are no longer the unanimous choice after collecting 46 of 61 first-place votes. They’re also the +400 betting favorite at BetMGM, holding steady from last week after opening the season at +600.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi#Southern Conference#Morgan Safford#Terriers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Agent: Kyler Murray 'absolutely' wants to be Arizona Cardinals' long-term QB, sent contract proposal to team

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Kyler Murray-Arizona Cardinals saga took a very public turn Monday morning. Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said in a statement Monday that the quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals. The statement noted that in order to consistently compete for championships, the franchise needs long-term stability, which Murray is offering.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy