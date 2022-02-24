ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mustangs' 14th consecutive home victory.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and seven assists for SMU (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jeriah Horne had 24 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-17, 3-12).

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane for the season. SMU defeated Tulsa 74-69 on Dec. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

