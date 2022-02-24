ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Dog that survived S. Oregon wildfire found in Bend, leading to donated flight, tail-wagging reunion

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgYSA_0eNQNoOT00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Betty, a 6-year-old Newfoundland-Shepherd mix, was found hunkered down at a home in Bend last month. City of Bend Animal Control officers caught Betty and brought her to the Humane Society of Central Oregon . A microchip ID led to a phone call to a tearful and shocked Tammie Broggin, Betty’s owner, and a happy reunion Wednesday.

Betty was left behind during the Bootleg Fire near Klamath Falls last July, some 150 miles from Bend.

On a frigid Wednesday morning, Betty boarded a private plane in Bend for an emotional reunion with her owner in California in the afternoon.

Anji Garcia, who flew Betty back to her family, said, “The pictures don’t reflect the change we saw, and I wish I had a way for you to know the miracle that we witnessed. A joy and honor for us. . . because you tried so hard” to reunite Betty with Broggin. “Her tail is wagging and she is playing with toys…just wow!”

Over the past eight seven months, Broggin had come to terms that her beloved Betty died in the Bootleg Fire. She was initially not allowed to enter the area where she last saw Betty. Three months after the fire, she was allowed back into the burn area. No sign of her, and no reports of seeing her.

Broggin was camping at a friend’s cabin in Beatty, near the start of the Bootleg Fire. As the fire closed in on her and her seven dogs, authorities told her she had to evacuate. She loaded her six dogs, but Betty would not get into the car. Distressed and tearful, she had to save her other dogs and evacuate with Betty left behind.

The evacuation took Broggin to Northern California, until the Monument Fire loomed near her new location. She headed to the coast, and then was making her way to Oklahoma when the Humane Society of Central Oregon called to tell her Betty was found.

Betty flew on a private flight from Bend to Blythe, Calif., and was reunited with her family and the life she knows best.

The no-cost flight arrangement was led by Nelson Carrick, regional manager with Leading Edge Skyservice . The plane is owned and flown by Kale and Anji Garcia of Bend.

The Garcias are year-round pilots for Wings of Rescue, and were happy to assist in the reunion. Broggin desperately wanted Betty back, but did not have the finances for transportation.

"The HSCO team is grateful that this reunion flight is being made possible through generous support," Community Outreach Manager Lynne Ouchida said.

The post Dog that survived S. Oregon wildfire found in Bend, leading to donated flight, tail-wagging reunion appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Mt. Hood Skibowl partner to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Village

The Confederated Tribes of The Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon Tribal Council has approved funding of $4.58 million to partner with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl and bring back the popular Kah-Nee-Ta Village “fun in the sun” experience for visitors, while greatly expanding the authentic hot springs soaking experiences in the recreational pool areas and Motel, Teepee, and RV lodging areas. The post Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Mt. Hood Skibowl partner to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Village appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Government
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Beatty, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mystery booms shake, rattle and scare wide area of High Desert; authorities hunt for answers

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two or three thunderous booms of as-yet unknown origin shook or rocked homes, rattled windows, scared people and spooked animals Sunday night over a wide area of the High Desert, from Sisters to Redmond and Tumalo to Bend, many of whom called dispatchers, went outside and/or went online to try to learn just what happened. The post Mystery booms shake, rattle and scare wide area of High Desert; authorities hunt for answers appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Private Plane#Bend Animal Control
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Zenith’ sculpture chosen for Bend’s Alpenglow Community Park

The group Art in Public Places, Bend Park & Recreation District staff and Bend Park & Recreation Foundation selection committee members have selected Seattle artist Troy Pillow to create the Zenith sculpture at full scale for Alpenglow Community Park. The post ‘Zenith’ sculpture chosen for Bend’s Alpenglow Community Park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DCSO, OSP detectives find site of blasts near Fryrear Butte, possibly caused by exploding targets

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office detectives, aided by Oregon State Police Bomb Squad detectives, said Monday they found the location of the 2-3 very loud explosions that rocked residents over a wide area of the High Desert, near Fryrear Butte, and believe they may have been caused by Tannerite or other exploding-type targets. The post DCSO, OSP detectives find site of blasts near Fryrear Butte, possibly caused by exploding targets appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend drops controversial Ninth Street, Juniper Ridge sites for possible outdoor shelters

In her regular update on the city of Bend's various efforts to deal with a rising number of homeless, City Councilor Megan Perkins announced Wednesday evening that the controversial Northeast Ninth Street and Juniper Ridge sites have been dropped from consideration for temporary outdoor shelters. The post City of Bend drops controversial Ninth Street, Juniper Ridge sites for possible outdoor shelters appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O.

The Oregon Department of Forestry has issued $20 million in grants authorized by Senate Bill 762. Awards, including $6.25 million for more than 52,000 acres in Central Oregon, are to landscape-scale projects for reducing hazardous fuels on forestland and rangeland across ownership boundaries. The post ODF grants $20 million to fund hazardous fuels reduction projects, including 52,000 acres in C.O. appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy