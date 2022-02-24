ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Williams scores 15 to carry Troy over Texas-Arlington 59-53

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNQNgKf00

Zay Williams scored 15 points to lift Troy to a 59-53 win over Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night.

Desmond Williams had 11 points and six rebounds for Troy (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Efe Odigie added 10 rebounds.

David Azore had 22 points for the Mavericks (11-16, 7-9). Nicolas Elame added 17 points and six rebounds. Javon Levi had six assists.

The Trojans evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Troy 62-57 on Jan. 1.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC
KVIA

Betson carries Chicago St. over New Mexico St. 61-59

CHICAGO — Brandon Betson scored 17 points including the game-winning layup with 2.4 seconds left and Chicago State broke its nine-game losing streak, upsetting New Mexico State 61-59 on Saturday. Jabari Rice led the Aggies on Saturday with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Newton Scores 27 To Carry East Carolina Over Tulsa 64-59

Tristen Newton had 27 points as East Carolina narrowly beat Tulsa 64-59 on Saturday. Players were ejected after flagrant fouls following the clinching free throws by Alexis Reyes at the end of the game. Vance Jackson had 12 points for East Carolina (15-13, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Ludgy Debaut added...
NBA
KUTV

Traore scores 25 to carry BYU over Pepperdine 75-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had a season-high 25 points plus 19 rebounds as BYU defeated Pepperdine 75-59 on Saturday night. Traore made 9 of 10 shots. Te'Jon Lucas had 15 points for BYU (21-9, 9-6 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 11 points. Alex Barcello had 10 points and eight rebounds.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Arlington#Troy#Sun Belt Conference#Mavericks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
KEYT

Shepherd scores 28 points, leads Cal over Stanford 53-39

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and California beat rival Stanford 53-39 on Saturday night. Cal (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) ended its seven-game home losing streak while Stanford (15-13, 8-10) has lost three straight and five of its last six. The game was tied at 4 before Cal scored 19 consecutive points and then took a 35-12 lead into the break. The Cardinal shot an abysmal 14% (4 of 28) that included missing all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half. Spencer Jones scored 10 points to lead Stanford.
STANFORD, CA
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy