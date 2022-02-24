ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State

AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Indiana State 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points for Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12 points.

Cameron Henry had 23 points and seven assists for the Sycamores (11-18, 4-13), who have now lost four straight games. Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Julian Larry had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 80-74 on Jan. 11.

