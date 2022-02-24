Twins born on 2-22-2022 in room 2 at 2200 hours

Babies born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 will be known as "Twosday" babies because of its palindrome day 2/22/22.

In Tucson this rare palindrome welcomed "Twosday" twins.

22-year-old Adelene Dorame gave birth to a set of twins on February 22, 2022 at 2200 hours.

Dorame was expecting her twins on Feb. 25 but there was a change of plans.

"It happened so quick. I was here for a checkup. And then after that, they told me you're ready to go into labor and delivery. (Two is) my lucky number. It feels great. Blessed."

Ironically enough, Dorame gave birth to twins in delivery room "2" at the Tucson Medical Center.

