US ambassador: 'Putin delivered a message of war'

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 4 days ago
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin “delivered a message of war.”

While the meeting was underway, Putin issued a televised address saying Russia is conducting a military operation in Ukraine and said any country that interferes will face “consequences they have never seen.”

“At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of this council,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

She called for the council to respond to the threat and said “we will put a resolution on the table tomorrow.” No details of the resolution were given.

The emergency meeting was called late Wednesday by Ukraine, with Thomas-Greenfield warning earlier in the meeting a full-scale attack by Russia was coming.

“We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full-scale further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said she spoke with President Biden before the meeting, adding that he wanted to “share that the United States and our allies and partners will continue to respond to Russia’s actions with unity and clarity and with conviction.”

After weeks of negotiations, Thomas-Greenfield said only Russia is to blame for this crisis and that putting it on any other country is “giving them a pass.”

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is tantamount to an attack on the U.N. and every member state in the chamber tonight,” she added.

The meeting comes on the same evening Putin announced he would embark on a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine and amid multiple reports that explosions were hear by reporters near the capital of Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on “NBC Nightly News” it was possible Russia would launch an invasion into Ukraine before the night is over.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the country on Wednesday while pleading for Russia to reverse course.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Zelensky said. “The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

“Neighbors always enrich each other culturally,” Zelensky added. “However, that doesn’t make them a single whole. It doesn’t dissolve us into you. We are different, but that is not a reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly.”

Zelensky has warned that Ukraine will defend itself from any Russian aggression and will not concede territory.

Updated 11:24 p.m.

