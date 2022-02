Alaska is the 49th state of the USA. It was on 3rd January 1959 that Alaska got admitted as the 49th state of the USA. It might come as a shock for some people that until 1867, Alaska was a part of Russia. Alaska is a territory of the USA today because Russia willingly sold this piece of land to the USA. This deal is known as the Alaska Purchase Treaty of 1867. The USA purchased Alaska for $7.2 million. Alaska is worth $37 billion today. But what led Russia to sell Alaska to the USA? Let's find out.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO