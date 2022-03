PHILADELPHIA — The illness struck Lisa Parladé’s father in September swiftly and without warning. A serious intestinal condition, it required surgery and a long, painful recovery. In its wake, he has experienced cognitive decline. Santiago Parladé, 77, who used to cook his own meals and drive his own car could no longer care for himself. He suddenly relied on his daughter for everything, even bathing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO