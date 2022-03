Tottenham will aim to win in the Premier League for just the fourth time in 2022 when they take on a struggling Leeds side at Elland Road. Spurs' 1-0 defeat by Burnley in midweek means they have now lost four out of their last five league games, and which drew a very angry reaction from boss Antonio Conte in his post-match press conference.

