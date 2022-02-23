Weghorst ‘has a bit of everything’

Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon as the home team look to keep up momentum in the top-four race.United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, having seen off Leeds 4-2 in their last outing in the competition. Ralf Rangnick’s side followed that victory with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, thus giving themselves a decent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was Anthony Elanga who equalised for United in the Spanish capital, striking in the 80th minute – five minutes after coming off the bench.The Red...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO