Weghorst ‘has a bit of everything’

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 25.FootballZlatan hit the target.Easy pic.twitter.com/H6fQTuWOKN— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 25, 2022Rio Ferdinand was enjoying watching the big names.Sending clips to my WhatsApp groups after watching Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Verratti in the warm up box 🤭Love it 🔥🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/B1wjRpCmFo— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 25, 2022German language skills not required as Wolfsburg Women provocatively previewed their Champions League clash with Arsenal.👑 Königlicher Vorverkauf 👑Ab sofort können sich Dauerkartenbesitzende...
Comments / 0