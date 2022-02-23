ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weghorst ‘has a bit of everything’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has a “bit of everything” and has fitted into the club’s hard-working culture like “hand in glove”, says manager Sean Dyche. The Netherlands international, 29, scored his first goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Brighton since arriving at Turf Moor in a £12m deal last...

