Burnley boss Sean Dyche praised the mentality of his team after they fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and make it a seven-point week.Jeffrey Schlupp fired the hosts ahead after nine minutes in south London and the Clarets at this point looked to be struggling after vital but taxing recent wins over Brighton and Tottenham.The visitors came out with more belief after the break and equalised within 40 seconds after Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic deflected Aaron Lennon’s cross into his own net to ensure both teams had to settle for a 12th draw in the Premier League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO