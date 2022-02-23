ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Tottenham

BBC
 5 days ago

Both of these teams had great wins at the weekend, so...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Burnley v Leicester City

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the last two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions for FA Cup fifth round and one Premier League game

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has just won the Carabao Cup for the first time, but can he break new ground in the FA Cup too?. This season, the Reds are in the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time since Klopp took charge in 2015, and he will be trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time when his side face Norwich on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy