Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Tottenham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has just won the Carabao Cup for the first time, but can he break new ground in the FA Cup too?. This season, the Reds are in the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time since Klopp took charge in 2015, and he will be trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time when his side face Norwich on Wednesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO