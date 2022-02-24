ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What We’re Cooking This Week: Mauro’s Lentils

By Jim Dixon
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter....

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Cooking with Lynn: Lentil salad

47ABC — If you’ve been looking for a recipe that has a bunch of protein in it and is also easy to make, Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava has the recipe for you!. Check out her dish using lentils.
RECIPES
YourErie

What’s Cooking: Southwestern Strip Steak

 Southwestern Strip Steak    Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg    Cook Time: 10 mins -12 mins Serves: 4ppl Ingredients: 4 strip steaks   1-1/2 teaspoons house seasoning 1 tbsp. Taco seasoning (I prefer the kind with minimal if any salt, and chunks of dried peppers, onions, chilies, & oregano) Instructions: Bring steak to room temp. Heat […]
RECIPES
WWEEK

Where to Eat in Portland This Week

3434 NE Sandy Blvd. #400, 503-265-8263, picconescorner.com. 9 am-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday, 9 am-5 pm Sunday. This combination butcher shop-restaurant continues to fill a hole in the city’s dining scene that was left when Old Salt Marketplace closed. Now, Piccone’s Corner is serving all-day breakfast, setting our ham-loving hearts awhirl. The updated menu includes a substantial plate of two eggs, polenta cakes and bacon or sausage links, mushroom toast, and an obligatory grain bowl. But our eyes are set on the breakfast sandwich topped with your choice of house-cured pork from Wallow & Root farms.
PORTLAND, OR
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Biscuits tasty addition to meals

This past Friday I was startled a bit by a driver who pulled her car up beside me as I was walking to my car in a store parking lot. A lady (who said she recognized me) was ecstatic about her recent adventure in baking. “I am not a good baker at all,” she said. “But, I tried your chewy recipe, and it came out perfect. They were so delicious I made them again. In fact, everyone in my family enjoyed them.” She then inquired about an easy, “foolproof way to make biscuits because canned biscuits are not always in stock at the stores.” I got a pad and paper from my pocketbook and hurriedly jotted down the first recipe below. “This is the one we used a few times a week when I was growing up,” I explained. “It requires a measuring cup, a spoon, a bowl, one pan, two hands and four ingredients. You can’t get much easier than that,” I told her, also recommending that she slice the biscuits while they are still warm and fill them with a generous pat of butter so it can melt into the biscuit.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Bocelli
KSN.com

What’s Cooking with Jetta Smith

We had royalty in the kitchen today! Jetta Smith, Miss Wichita 2022, and Founder of #CookingInAJett spent some time sharing a little bit of her cooking expertise, the inspiration behind her cooking blog, and some of the exciting opportunities The Miss Wichita Organization offers. Jetta shared one of her favorite...
WICHITA, KS
WWEEK

Outdoors-Themed Pacific Crust Pizza Company Rewards if You Take the Road Less Traveled

Josh Johnston, contrary to pretty much everyone else in Portland, is betting on downtown. When the co-owner of Pacific Crust Pizza Company was presented with the opportunity to relocate his business from Northeast Alberta Street to the former Crown space adjacent to Hotel Lucia, he didn’t let the surrounding vacant restaurants deter him. Instead, Johnston envisioned the return of a thriving city center, and he’s planning to be there for it.
PORTLAND, OR
Time Out Global

Why we’re celebrating London’s takeaways this week

My first job was at my parents’ Chinese takeaway in my Welsh hometown. I was eight years old and I hated it. I stank of prawns and I had to stand on a plastic stool to reach the counter to be able to serve customers. Fast forward 15 years, I moved to London and eventually, after 30 years in business, we sold the shop. Looking back, growing up above a takeaway taught me so many life lessons and it helped shape my identity. Since living in the city, I find myself going to my local Chinese takeaway every other week to support it. The Chinese woman behind the counter sneaks in a bag of free prawn crackers with my order (shout out to Wendy at Wing Wah in Leytonstone).
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Lentils#Specialty Food#Food Drink#Wellspent Market#Ww#Umbrian#Italian#Parmigiano

Comments / 0

Community Policy