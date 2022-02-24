State Department Addresses Trump's Praise of Putin: 'I Have No Words'
Trump repeatedly praised Putin during his 2016 election campaign and presidency, leading some to criticize him as an enabler of the Russian...www.newsweek.com
Trump repeatedly praised Putin during his 2016 election campaign and presidency, leading some to criticize him as an enabler of the Russian...www.newsweek.com
Hey.. Trump used a Bible as a prop… why would anyone think he would portray Putin any different? Trump loves dictators because he wants to be one…
the draft Dodger loves Putin and so does the Republican party and white folks loves trump and the Republican party, dont forget Helsinki he came out that back room in Helsinki and choose Putin and Russia over his own country how soon we for get he and this is why this country is a laughing stock,
It was because of Trump we lost the 2 people who were most knowledge about Ukraine! Then gives aid and comfort to our enemies by calling Putin’s moves genius!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 885