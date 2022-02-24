ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seaside hotel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 1928. A new chambermaid, Fie, is hired at the Andersen's Seaside Hotel. Throughout the day, all the guests arrive,...

nhpbs.org

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
Time Out Global

The Cause (RIP) has organised a three-day seaside festival

London’s party people were gutted when The Cause announced that it would be closing down for good. Now, after a huge blowout New Year’s Day party at the original Tottenham venue, the cult London club is back, and it’s going on holiday. The team behind The Cause...
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: 'I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff'

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
TODAY.com

Kandi Burruss accidentally sent her daughter to school in wrong outfit — twice

Kandi Burruss made a momentary mistake when it came to dress up day at her daughter’s school. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video on Instagram where she poked fun at herself for making a mistake when it came to her daughter's outfit — twice. In the video, she told the story about how she sent her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker, to school in costume on the wrong day on two separate occasions.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
Whiskey Riff

'Yellowstone' Producer Confirms '1883' Will Not Have A Second Season

Well, since everybody pretty much died, I suppose we all saw this coming… Yes, the 1883 Season Finale was absolutely bonkers…. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) died, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) died, the two cowboys died, the rest of the wagon train died after separating from the others… it would be easier just to tell you who lived. Needless to say, the show was a rousing success, a fantastic prequel series to the Paramount smash hit series, Yellowstone, and now that it’s over, […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Producer Confirms ‘1883’ Will Not Have A Second Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Get Big Streaming Surprise Ahead of New Season

Yellowstone fans are getting a big streaming surprise ahead of the hit show's sew season. It's been announced that Season 4 of Yellowstone will land at Peacock on March 28. Fans of the show will be able to relive all 10 intense episodes before Season 5 debuts on Paramount Network later this year. Peacock subscribers can currently stream Season 1 to Season 3 of Yellowstone on the platform.
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga just showed her real skin texture in an unfiltered makeup selfie

There seems to be a natural skin movement happening on Instagram at the moment – and we're so here for it. Over the past year, we’ve had Kourtney Kardashian’s 90s no makeup selfie, Hailey Bieber opening up about her sleep struggles with a natural selfie and Gigi Hadid’s glowing unfiltered selfie. Even last week, Gigi #blessed us with another makeup-free selfie while enjoying the sun during Milan Fashion Week.
Vogue

Zendaya's '50s Balmain Dress Is Pure Heaven

Stylist Law Roach lives for killer red-carpet moments. Together with Zendaya – who he has been working with since she was a teenager – Roach has made fashion history with his red-carpet wear. Close relationships with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing have made for some viral looks – both new season and vintage.
