Tulsa, OK

Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

DALLAS — Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night,...

KEYT

White scores 21, No. 14 Houston beats SMU 75-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 21 points and nine rebounds and Josh Carlton added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 14 Houston to a 75-61 win over SMU. Taze Moore chipped in 11 points, and Jamal Shead finished with 10 points and 11 assists for Houston. The Cougars had a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint, shot 45% and held a 49-25 advantage in rebounds in their fourth straight win. Kendric Davis scored 19 points, and Michael Weathers scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs. Houston has a two-game lead over the Mustangs for first place in the American Athletic Conference heading into the final week of the regular season.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

van Eyck carries Iona past Rider 67-61

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Dylan van Eyck recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iona to a 67-61 win over Rider on Sunday. Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (24-5, 16-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Elijah Joiner added 10 points and six rebounds. Nelly Junior Joseph had eight rebounds and three blocks.
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Q&A with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: 'I know what I'm trying to sell'

When Chris Finch came to Minnesota a year ago, he was aware the Timberwolves coaches didn't always have the longest shelf lives — but there was never any hesitation for taking the job. He saw a lot of potential in the team and the chance to make a mark in his first NBA head coaching job.
KVIA

Asberry scores 26 to carry Texas St. past Troy 66-61

TROY, Ala. — Caleb Asberry had a season-high 26 points as Texas State won its ninth straight game, defeating Troy 66-61. Mason Harrell had 16 points for Texas State. Efe Odigie had 19 points and nine rebounds for Troy.
FOX Sports

Dunn carries Temple over Tulane 75-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 19 points and Jahlil White added a double-double to help Temple get past Tulane 75-70 on Sunday. White finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (16-10, 9-6 Amterican Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Tai Strickland and Zach Hicks added 15 points each. Hicks added eight rebounds.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Big Ten hockey title is first step for coach Bob Motzko and Gophers

It had been about a half-hour since the crowd of 10,069 roared its full-throated approval after the Gophers men's hockey team clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship on Senior Night with a rollicking, 8-0 rout of Wisconsin, and there Bob Motzko was, still coaching even during the news conference. "Both...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reusse on the end of moral victories for the Gophers

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a run through the weekend in sports, including:. The Gophers men's hockey team shut out Wisconsin twice and claimed the Big Ten title. The Gophers have been on a huge and somewhat unlikely run lately, fueled by goalie Justen Close.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best sports stories in town? Try Gophers men's and women's hockey

If you live in an area with four seasons, February can often feel interminable even while being the shortest month. As we fend off the last of the truly cold days — which this year, as often happens, tended to linger longer than we would like — this thought might occur: Will February ever end?
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
