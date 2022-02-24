Goran Dragic Explains His Departure from Toronto

There are no hard feelings between the Toronto Raptors and Goran Dragic.

That much was clear in Dragic's introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer. Dragic, who the Raptors traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline, said Toronto decided to go in a different direction early in the season and the two parties mutually agreed to let him go home.

Dragic started the first game of the season for the Raptors and played in Toronto's next three games, but after a 1-3 start to the season, Toronto benched the 35-year-old point guard in favor of playing Dalano Banton and other young prospects.

"We wanted to develop our young players and Goran also respected that," Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said earlier this month. "I know he acted in the best professional way and hopefully we tried to give him the best support that we could."

After nine straight benchings, Dragic played his final game with Toronto on Nov. 13 before the Raptors agreed for him to leave the team for personal reasons on Nov. 28.

Toronto eventually flipped Dragic and a first-round pick to the Spurs for Thad Young and a second-rounder. He was eventually bought out before signing with the Nets this week.