SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Remember when 3G service was all the rage for your mobile phone? Starting on 2/22/22, 3G will begin to go extinct, as carriers begin to phase the service out. It was rough, but 3G first brought websurfing to your phone, beyond the standard phone calls and text messages. AT&T is leading the change. “Spectrum is a finite resource. The radio airwaves are a finite resource,” said Roger Cheng with CNET. “They need to repurpose them to bolster their existing services to 4G, 5G.” This isn’t just about your phone. Ankle monitors, school buses, alarm systems and companies like LifeLine...

