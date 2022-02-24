Mark Williams of Duke Emotionally Devastated Virginia With Blocked Shots

Duke v Virginia / Ryan M. Kelly/GettyImages

Duke went into Charlottesville on Wednesday night and beat Virginia, 65-61. The unranked Cavaliers beat Duke a week ago and tonight they kept it close again as Duke never had more than a six point lead in the second half. Unfortunately for Virginia, there are no moral victories in the ACC and losing at home to the Blue Devils was tough to stomach.

At one point in the second half Virginia center Francisco Caffaro took it to Duke's Mark Williams twice on one posession. Williams, one of the top shot blockers in the country, swatted both attempts.

This was one of those times where the frustration showed for Virginia as Caffaro appeared to be very emotional on the bench a couple minutes later.