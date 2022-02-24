ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Mark Williams of Duke Emotionally Devastated Virginia With Blocked Shots

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d93N_0eNQIYFw00
Duke v Virginia / Ryan M. Kelly/GettyImages

Duke went into Charlottesville on Wednesday night and beat Virginia, 65-61. The unranked Cavaliers beat Duke a week ago and tonight they kept it close again as Duke never had more than a six point lead in the second half. Unfortunately for Virginia, there are no moral victories in the ACC and losing at home to the Blue Devils was tough to stomach.

At one point in the second half Virginia center Francisco Caffaro took it to Duke's Mark Williams twice on one posession. Williams, one of the top shot blockers in the country, swatted both attempts.

This was one of those times where the frustration showed for Virginia as Caffaro appeared to be very emotional on the bench a couple minutes later.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

James Harden Fell Down and Took Out the Sixers Bench Before Knicks Game

James Harden is still acclimating himself on his new team. There are new teammates and some of them drink water weird. Then there's the new bench. Do the Sixers travel with their own seat pads because if not they should probably consider it after this near disaster at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Harden, trying to get comfortable before the game, fell down taking out multiple chairs in... The Process.
NBA
The Big Lead

Lakers Now Getting Into It With Fans at Home Games

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night in a nationally televised game. It was their second loss since returning from the All-Star break and they have lost 14 of their last 20 games. It will still be shocking if they slide all the way out of the play-in tournament, but things are going badly enough right now that it's a real possibility. And the home fans are letting them know.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
College Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
The Big Lead

Charge Calls Are Ruining College Basketball

Yeah, you read that headline correctly, charging calls are ruining college basketball. Tuesday night saw yet another block/charge call decide a game and, of course, the officials got it wrong. It was yet another example of how one specific type of foul call is utterly damaging the heart of the spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Bryce Harper Hits Up Yomiuri Giants Amid Lockout

It appears Major League Baseball's lockout is going to continue to drag on. Opening Day will be canceled if the two sides don't come to an agreement by the end of Monday and the league's owners are reportedly willing to give up a month of games to win this fight. Bryce Harper seems pretty fed up and he's ready to go play in Japan.
MLB
The Big Lead

Kyler Murray's Agent Made a Huge Mistake Trying to Force Cardinals' Hand

Kyler Murray's season ended with a whimper as he threw for all of 137 yards and two interceptions with zero touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals' wild-card loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams this past January. All was quiet for about a month. Then, out of nowhere, controversy started popping up around Murray. He unnecessarily created drama when he wiped his Instagram profile, which led to unflattering leaks from the Cardinals that Murray is immature and not suited to lead a football team. Cardinals' decision-makers went on record to deny all of that but the damage was done.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Shot#Cavaliers#Acc#The Blue Devils#Espn
The Big Lead

Rob Manfred, MLB Owners Continue to Steer Sport Off a Cliff

Negotiations between Major League Baseball's owners and players on a new collective bargaining agreement continue to drag on. It's become increasingly clear that the regular season will be shortened as a result of this mess. Unless the two sides come to an agreement on Monday, games will be cancelled. That would be catastrophic to the game of baseball, and the blame lies almost exclusively on one side.
MLB
The Big Lead

James Harden Horrified by Joel Embiid's Ability to Drink Water

James Harden made his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers last night. He was as advertised. Harden recorded 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 12 assists, creating the kind of wide-open looks the Sixers simply could not make at any point this year. Joel Embiid told everybody who could hear him afterwards that he'd never been that open in his career. Philly beat the Timberwolves, 133-102, and the future is very bright.
NBA
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Compares Joel Embiid and James Harden to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Joel Embiid and James Harden have proven to be every bit as dangerous together as imagined after their first two games as teammates. Since returning from the All-Star Break, the Philadelphia 76ers have beaten the Timberwolves and Knicks by a combined 47 points. In those two games, the Harden-Embiid duo put up 127 points, 34 assists, and 37 rebounds. They have also combined for a truly hilarious total of 59 free throw attempts, giving credence to the question of just how watchable they are, even with their outstanding talent on display.
NBA
The Big Lead

Alabama Pro Day 2022 Date, Time, Schedule

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28 and run through April 30. The NFL Combine runs the week of March 1 through March 7. But there are complications with the combine this year that will likely lead to more than a few top prospects passing on going to Indianapolis and instead prepare to show out at their Pro Days.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Big Lead

Charles Oakley Says Giannis Would Have Come Off the Bench Back in the Day

Charles Oakley appeared on SLAM's No Pump Fakes podcast a couple weeks ago and a clip from that appearance is currently making the rounds. It is the latest in everyone's favorite series where retired basketball players say a star from right now wouldn't have been any good during their era. Here's Oakley getting laughed at for saying Giannis wouldn't have been any good back in the day because defenses would simply make him shoot jumpers, something no modern coach has apparently ever considered.
NBA
The Big Lead

Richard Jefferson Went In on Gilbert Arenas on TikTok

Gilbert Arenas recently took a passing shot at his former college teammate, Richard Jefferson, on The No Chill podcast. Arenas lamented the fact that Jefferson was drafted ahead of him in 2001 even though he was the leading scorer and Jefferson was the third or fourth option on the Arizona Wildcats team that made it all the way to the NCAA Championship Game. Yesterday Jefferson fired back on TikTok, explaining exactly why Gilbert Arenas slid all the way to the second round of the draft. It was... comprehensive.
NBA
The Big Lead

Brad Davison Is the Dirtiest Player in College Basketball

The headlines from Sunday's Wisconsin-Michigan game rightfully centered on Juwan Howard punching an opposing assistant coach, but that caused another story to get buried. Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison once again proved he's an incredibly dirty player who has no business on a college basketball court. Davison threw a vicious...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Sean McVay Made the Right Choice Returning to the Rams

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has decided to return to the team for the 2022 season. There were heavily circulated rumors that McVay could retire after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI and immediately enter broadcasting. McVay made the right decision returning to the Rams.
NFL
The Big Lead

Walker Buehler Deletes Tweets Ripping MLB Owners

On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the ongoing MLB lockout. He took a shot at the league's owners, made great points and the masses seemed to be with him. Then he deleted the tweets. Buehler's first tweet read as follows:
MLB
The Big Lead

Cowboys Won't Commit to Amari Cooper in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will not commit to having Amari Cooper on the roster in 2022. At least not yet. We've already discussed the options Dallas has with Cooper and how it's a complicated situation, but on Monday it got even more dicey. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones refused to address Cooper's future, claiming that conversations were ongoing.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy