HIBBING — It was a 24-point victory for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team, but that’s not indicative of how the game went. Deer River came to town and only trailed by one, 55-54 with over 13 minutes to play in the game. From that point on, the Bluejackets went on an 18-2 run in a matter of three minutes en route to a 98-74 victory over the Warriors...

HIBBING, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO