ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford explains his viral reaction after photog fell from stage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7gIP_0eNQI46d00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went on his wife Kelly’s podcast to talk about the family’s experiences since the team won the Super Bowl, including his reaction to a photographer falling off a stage last week that went viral.

NFL photographer Kelly Smiley fell backward off a stage while taking a photo of the Staffords at the Rams victory rally Feb. 16.

Smiley later said she fractured her spine and broke two of her cameras in the fall.

Kelly Stafford immediately rushed to the end of the stage to check on Smiley but it was Matthew Stafford’s reaction that went viral.

Uber reveals way to see how many bad ratings you have

Video shows the Rams quarterback seeing Smiley fall, looking shocked, and then turning around and walking away.

The couple addressed the incident recently on “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” podcast.

“That obviously happened really quickly, and suddenly, and unexpectedly, and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment … I didn’t,” Matthew Stafford said.

“I apologize to her for that, but glad that, you know, all in all she’s doing alright,” he said.

Kelly Stafford agreed that her husband’s reaction was not good but said that life is about learning.

Matthew Stafford agreed. “One of those things that, try and train your reactions to be a little bit better next time,” he said.

The couple told the Los Angeles Times last week that they would join with the Rams to cover Smiley’s medical bills.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident, and we are sorry for what happened,” the Staffords and the Rams wrote in a statement to the Times. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

West Des Moines shooting captured on doorbell camera

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still searching for the person who is seen on a Ring doorbell camera video firing several gunshots at a West Des Moines apartment complex. It happened just after 8:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Villas in the 8600 block of Westown Parkway. The video shows the shooter driving […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DNA evidence links suspect to 1982 Iowa cold case death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later, authorities announced Friday. Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border across the Missouri River from Omaha, […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Ktla#Staffords#The Los Angeles Times#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Leaving FOX for ESPN, Getting ‘Tony Romo Money’?

FRISCO - Troy Aikman has never been a hotter property in the broadcasting world, and the flirtations and the offers - reportedly now coming from ESPN and "Monday Night Football'' - prove it. Aikman recently confirmed to CowboysSI.com that he was considering a move to Amazon to work "Thursday Night...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
NESN

This Team Reportedly Planned To Pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton In 2022

One of the New England Patriots’ biggest rivals reportedly had sky-high hopes for a new head coach-quarterback duo in 2022. Before being targeted in a class-action discrimination lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins planned to pursue both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason, according to a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
NFL
WHO 13

UPDATE: I-80 cleared of multi-vehicle accident near Altoona

UPDATE — All lanes are back open in the area after more than an hour of lane closures in the area. POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Iowa State Patrol is responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Altoona on Thursday afternoon. It happened near I-80 and E. […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Hawkeyes’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. […]
NFL
WHO 13

Arrest made in overnight Des Moines homicide investigation

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Des Moines Police say they were called to the apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23rd Street at 1:48 […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy