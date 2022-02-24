ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They need to see it from our side’: Daycare provider shares concerns about bill to increase capacity

By Zach Fisher
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMKA0_0eNQI3Du00

DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill which expands the capacity of Iowa daycare providers passed through the Iowa Senate on Monday , but not without opposition from some actual daycare administrators.

The maximum ratio proposed by the bill would grow to one caregiver for every seven two-year-olds and one caregiver for every ten three-year-olds.

Karen Newcomb, who owns All Star Daycare and Preschool in Des Moines, worries that her industry does not have the caregivers required to keep up with the proposed ratio.

“In the last two years, we have had more and more problems with staffing,” Newcomb said. “The biggest issue is getting people to work and to stay.”

Newcomb’s facility currently has 55 children, and the building could hold up to 75. However, she says she does not have the staff now to care for 75 children, which she said will likely remain unchanged with the level of wages and benefits she can afford to pay.

“We appreciate the the Governor and the legislators taking time to work on it, but I think they need to see if from our side,” said Newcomb. “I think what they are trying to do is get everyone back to work and worrying about the economy, but not the future and the safety of the kids that we are caring for.”

The senate Bill will now head to the Iowa House of Representatives, where a bill with the same ratios has passed through committee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO 13

Groups caring for disabled Iowans lobby elected leaders for help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Families and organizations specializing in services that care for disabled Iowans made their best funding pitch to state legislators Wednesday. Groups like Candeo Iowa say the pandemic and lack of Medicaid funding from the state is creating chaos. It has caused them to pull services from Iowans with lifelong disabilities. Merry […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Vaccine hesitancy spotlighted with new bill banning Covid vaccine mandates

DES MOINES – Iowa lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would ban Covid vaccine mandates. Representative Bobby Kaufmann introduced the bill and said its intent is purely to focus on Covid vaccine mandates and routine childhood vaccines. “There are many suggestions that have been made to us by many groups, oftentimes medical,” Kaufmann […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa GOP reaches compromise on tax cut plan

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Statehouse voted through the Republican tax plan on Thursday in what the party says is the largest tax cut in state history. The new flat income plan was announced on Thursday as a compromise among Iowa Republicans. The new legislation includes a 3.9% individual income flat tax, a 5.5% […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Workers say Des Moines tire plant part of cyber attack investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bridgestone Americas confirmed to WHO 13 that it is investigating what it described as a “potential security incident” at its facilities. The company wouldn’t confirm the investigation’s impact on the Firestone facility in Des Moines. (Note: Bridgestone Americas is the parent company of Firestone). But workers say the investigation disrupted normal […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds orders removal of Russian-made liquors in show of Ukraine support

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking action to show the state’s support for Ukraine as it battles invasion from Russia. Monday, Gov. Reynolds announced she has directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced alcohols from its purchase list. All delisted products are expected to be posted on the division’s website […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

