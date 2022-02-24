ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, PA

Waterford resident announces run for House of Representatives

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAHWv_0eNQHvOk00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A Waterford native wants his name on the ballot in the upcoming primary election.

Jake Banta announced at the Waterford Hotel on Feb. 23 that he is running for PA House of Representatives in District 4.

The seat is currently held by State Representative Curt Sonney.

Sen. Bob Casey issues statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Banta said that he wants to make a difference on a state level which is where his heart lies.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“There’s nothing more important to me right now than getting our country back on track. That means getting rid of the division and getting the economy back on track. Getting everybody back to having a good time. The America we know and love,” said Jake Banta, (R), Candidate for PA House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 10

Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia. Meanwhile, the state Treasury Department said it began divesting its holdings in all “Russian-based companies” last week. It described the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf urges removal of Russian liquor from shelves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf has urged the removal of Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth. He also wants the owners of the stores to stop selling them as quickly as possible. Wolf stated in the letter that this […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

Pa. State Capitol lit with Ukraine’s flag colors

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A show of solidarity and support for Ukraine was on display on Saturday night in Harrisburg. The State Capitol Building was lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian Flag on the night of Saturday, Feb 26. Governor Tom Wolf condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24 by releasing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Bayfront Convention Center to hold COVID-19 testing clinic

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination, you now have an opportunity on Feb. 28 at the Bayfront Convention Center. The Erie County Department of Health is holding the rapid antigen testing clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Bayfront Convention Center. This clinic is for anyone ages two and older […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Sonney
YourErie

Peace Walk for Ukraine taking place in Perry Square Monday

One local religious organization is showing support for those suffering in Ukraine. The Erie Benedictines for Peace will hold a special Silent Peace Walk Monday evening from 7 to 7:30 p.m. near the Perry Square stage. The silent public vigil will be held with the intention of bringing peace to Ukraine and an end to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local schools go mask optional

Local school districts are suspending their universal masking requirements as long as COVID-19 cases in our area remain low. The Erie Public School District, Millcreek Township School District, Harbor Creek School District and General McLane School District are allowing their students to unmask as COVID-19 numbers remain low in Erie County. Erie County currently is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Job fair underway at Booker T. Washington Center

For those currently looking for work, a job fair is being held in downtown Erie Friday. The City of Erie and more than 20 local employers will speak with prospective candidates at the job fair on Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Booker T Washington Center — 1720 Holland St, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Township School District updates masking policy

In accordance with the new guidelines issued on Feb. 25 by the CDC, the Millcreek Township School District will be updating their masking policy. As the new guidance from the CDC indicates, Erie County is currently at a medium level of COVID-19 spread. The Millcreek Township School District has announced that effective Feb. 28, masks […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Ukraine#State#Russian#Fox#Daily News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Funding awarded for Millcreek Township School District

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding to the Millcreek Township School District to enhance a student-run program and boost awareness of available opportunities in the manufacturing industry. The funding is through the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). The district was awarded $99,730 to expand the manufacturing program at McDowell Senior High School. It […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

Outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

City of Erie reaches settlement with National Fuel

The City of Erie has reached an agreement with one natural gas company, ending a lawsuit over fees for street cuts. National Fuel Gas sued the City of Erie in federal court over fees for street cuts in September. Now, the city and the gas company have reached a deal that requires the city to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Catholic schools in Erie hold open houses

Erie Catholic Schools held open houses this weekend. And one principal said there was a great turnout. Blessed Sacrament, St. George, and St. Luke schools all held their open houses on Sunday, Feb. 27. We caught up with the principal at St. Luke who said they were fully booked for the open house with 25 […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

DEP seeking public comment on new drinking water regulation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking public comment on a new regulation to protect drinking water in Pennsylvania from PFAS chemicals. The state DEP has announced the 60-day public comment period will begin Feb. 26 and closes April 27. Pennsylvanians will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed rule […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Business expansion comes to Harborcreek Township

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) and Harborcreek Township are partnering to provide funding for businesses with a revolving loan fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide critical gap financing for businesses that are looking to expand while the ECRDA invests in the community and create jobs. Their efforts stem from seeing the […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy