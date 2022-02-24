ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Doctor Strange 2 rumors detail exciting villain cameos

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

For months now, we’ve heard all sorts of exciting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. Some detailed the film’s plot, at least until the reshoots happened, but most of them concerned the various cameos that Marvel planned for the movie. Then Marvel started confirming a few of the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors via the Super Bowl trailer and poster release. But what if the Doctor Strange 2 villain cameos were just as crazy?

A new set of rumors claims that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his fellow Avengers might have to face more than a single villain in the film, detailing how that might happen. Before we get any further, you should know that big Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below.

The known Multiverse of Madness cameos

We can’t talk about the Doctor Strange 2 villain cameos before remembering just how impressive the hero cameo list is.

To recap, Marvel just confirmed two big Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors with the Super Bowl trailers. The most obvious one is Professor X (Patrick Stewart), no matter how hilarious the actor’s denials are.

The second one has caused some debate online. Some people think the Captain Marvel-like apparition isn’t Captain Marvel. Instead, they say it’s a version of Iron Man. Specifically, it’s the oft-rumored Tom Cruise Tony Stark variant. However, trusted leakers say we’re looking at Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) attacking Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the trailer as Captain Marvel.

Not to mention that a plot leak says that Captain Marvel will be a part of the Illuminati team debuting in Doctor Strange 2. And the Super Bowl trailer already confirms plenty of details from that extensive plot leak.

Finally, the poster indicates that Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) will make her live-action debut in Multiverse of Madness.

On top of that, we have plenty of rumors detailing other exciting superheroes that might show up in the movie. The list includes Wolverine, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, and Spider-Man, to name just a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eobdd_0eNQHZAs00
Captain Marvel fighting Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

The big Multiverse of Madness villain

Some people might find it hard to believe but Wanda will be the main villain of the Doctor Strange 2 story. Even if the Darkhold corrupts her or some other malevolent force, it’s still Wanda that will wreak havoc across the multiverse and in the primary MCU reality.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with such character development. The writing has been on the wall since the beginning, with WandaVision cementing the idea that Wanda can be extremely dangerous to everyone, Avengers included, if she feels threatened.

In her mind, she’s protecting herself and the ones she loves. And in Doctor Strange 2, she’ll be looking to save her children, thinking they’re in danger. That means she’ll stop at nothing, even if that means defying Strange and the other Avengers. Or killing them. And make no mistake, Wanda will dispose of some of the heroes you love, albeit they will be variants from different realities.

Defender Strange is one such example, dying early in the movie while saving America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Gargantos, the one-eyed, tentacled demonic beast in the trailer is a temporary villain. Wong (Benedict Wong) and Strange will kill him in the main MCU reality.

While having Wanda face off against a number of Avengers from various realities will further underscore the power of the Scarlet Witch, she might not be fighting alone. And that’s where the fantastic Doctor Strange 2 villain cameos rumor comes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APt8J_0eNQHZAs00
Wong (Benedict Wong) battling Gargantos in Doctor Strange 2 trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

The surprise Doctor Strange 2 villain cameos

Mind you, we have no way of confirming any of what follows, so you should take the rumor with the appropriate grain of salt. But that doesn’t make it any less exciting.

We expect Doctor Strange 2 to feature some sort of major clash between the good guys and the antagonists. Doctor Strange will get plenty of help in the movie, whether from MCU characters or multiverse variants aiding him against Wanda.

That’s why the idea that Wanda could summon her own team of villains is so exciting. That’s what Twitter user @Moth_Culture posted a series of tweets that claim we’ll see several villain cameos in Doctor Strange 2.

One of them says that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will fight a zombie version of himself. A now-deleted tweet said that Wanda will summon the live-action Marvel Zombies in the final battle. A different tweet (also deleted) said that alternate villains will be making appearances.

It could be all wishful thinking. And Marvel doesn’t have to tick off these boxes for Multiverse of Madness to be excellent. The hero cameos in Doctor Strange 2 are exciting enough, without requiring villain counterparts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpgmO_0eNQHZAs00
Zombie Strange in Doctor Strange 2 trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Not all Doctor Strange 2 zombies are villains

But a multiverse story can have a bunch of such surprises. After all, the plot leak that the Super Bowl trailer seems to confirm says that the Illuminati police the multiverse. And they won’t shy away from taking prisoners. It happens to Strange and Chavez in the movie. But those cells might contain other familiar villains.

As for the zombies, we will see Doctor Strange as a zombie. That’s not a villain, however. It’s our own Strange’s astral form taking over the body of Defender Strange. And Wanda isn’t exactly a zombie in the trailer. What we see there are the effects of the chaos magic on her body. But she could find a way to summon zombies, as she’s traversing the universe.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

You won’t believe who might play Wolverine in his first MCU appearance

When you say Wolverine, you say Hugh Jackman. Period. Wolverine is the one constant in Fox’s messy X-Men stories and a beloved character who we can’t wait to see in the MCU. It’s not surprising, therefore, to see all sorts of Wolverine cameo rumors connected to the Australian actor. Most notable are the Doctor Strange 2 leaks that said Jackman’s Wolverine will make an appearance in Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers revealed by official Marvel toys

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most anticipated Marvel movie of the year, with cameo rumors indicating that Marvel might deliver several big surprises to fans of the MCU. But let’s not forget that the next MCU movie to premiere after that is Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie that many fans can’t wait to watch. While we don’t have anywhere as many Love and Thunder leaks, there is a new development that Thor fans should be aware of: Marvel is already promoting the official toys for the movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder - New Look At Jane Foster's Thor Revealed

Marvels fans can now get their best look yet at Jane Foster's version of Thor, who will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, played by Natalie Portman. Jane Foster's Thor has been revealed as the subject of a new Bandai S.H. Figuarts line based on Thor: Love and Thunder – and it certainly is a captivating figurine, indeed! The Figuarts version of Jane Foster's is posed looking just as majestic and powerful as Chris Hemsworth's MCU Thor, with the intricate details of her armored costume and hammer, Mjolnir (which looks like it has seen some better days).
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Cameos#Captain Marvel#Illuminati#Multiverse Of Madness
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion to make ‘F–king’ R-rated film debut

She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Doubted ‘No Way Home’ Success: Everyone Was Drinking ‘the Kool-Aid’

Never question the web that the MCU is spinning! Benedict Cumberbatch admitted to Empire magazine that he was at first skeptical about “Spider-Man: No Way Home” being the blockbuster to arguably save theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinema-going experience, after this film,’ I was like, ‘OK, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here,'” Cumberbatch said. The superhero film, which placed all three iterations of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, respectively, in the same film, opened to a staggering $260 million....
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Marvels: An Updated Cast List, Including Brie Larson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be treating fans to a whole lot of big screen adventure in 2023 with the cosmic craziness of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the microscopic madness of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but before either of them arrives in theaters we will get to see director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. Admittedly it’s a film that we don’t know much about plot-wise, beyond the fact that it will be a contemporary story, but certainly helping raise our anticipation for the action is the movie’s great cast.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

304K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy