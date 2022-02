Following up a decade of Adam Vinatieri with 14 more years of Stephen Gostkowski gave the New England Patriots nearly unprecedented stability at a notoriously fickle position. While he hasn't been a part of any championships just yet, Nick Folk has stepped in admirably for the Patriots since they signed him off the street midway through the 2019 season. In fact, in a (much) smaller window of opportunity, Folk has actually connected on a higher percentage of his field goal attempts (90.5) than either of his predecessors (Vinatieri was at 81.9 with the Patriots, Gostkowski at 87.4).

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO