Camp JACK returns for 8th year of teaching young kids basketball

By Adeena Balthazor
 4 days ago

When Joshua Groninger was in the second grade, he approached his parents with the idea of starting a basketball camp for kids.

He wanted to call it Camp JACK, Joshua’s Athletic Camp for Kids. His relationship with his sister is what sparked the conversation.

“I just love basketball and I enjoyed teaching and playing with my sister and that’s what really gave me the idea,” Joshua said.

For the last eight years, Joshua, with the help of his dad and friends, have put on Camp JACK for kids between the age of 3-6, teaching them all the basics from dribbling to defending.

“We do shooting, dribbling, passing and defense and then they just have a little shoot around at the end of the practice,” Joshua said.

Joshua says they had 30 kids in their first year. Since then, the camp has doubled in size.

His father, Darren said he has a blast every year.

“I’ve always enjoyed sports and especially basketball and in the middle of winters in North Dakota, I don’t know what would be better to do actually than spend time in a gym,” Darren said. “It’s just a lot of fun for me, I love kids and they’re having so much fun and the parents have a good time watching them too. So it’s just all-around a good thing.”

When this first started, Joshua’s parents told him all the money would be given to a non-profit, so they picked the Dakota Hope Clinic and have given back to them every year since.

“They actually started the camp without us even knowing and just all of a sudden we received the proceeds and I was like, ‘What?’ I had no idea that the camp was even going and so he kind of took the initiative which I love,” Director of Development for Dakota Hope Clinic Tim Knutson said.

Joshua said he’s excited to see the kids and the excitement they bring every year. He added he never thought Camp JACK would be at the level it’s at and it’s all thanks to the support from the community.

“It’s super fun and I enjoy doing it so a big thank you cause without people showing up and without people registering, I mean it filled up the last couple of years in the first two weeks maybe,” Joshua said.

Joshua said he plans to hold the camp again next year. You can follow Camp JACK on their Facebook page for more information.

KX News

KX News

