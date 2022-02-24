ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Hammers the Boards, Outlasts Syracuse 79-69

By Tim OMalley
 4 days ago

Notre Dame, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb dished out 10 assists that resulted in 25 Irish points and Paul Atkinson ripped down a season-high 17 rebounds as Notre Dame outlasted Syracuse and the high-scoring Boeheim brothers Wednesday night, 79-69 at Purcell Pavilion. Jimmy (27) and Buddy (20) Boeheim made...

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Louisville football planning another huge recruiting weekend

The University of Louisville football staff has been on quite a tear in recruiting the past few weeks. And now the staff is expecting another monster weekend. Louisville is expected to host a handful of prospects, including three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander and three-star lineman Luke Burgess, on campus next Friday. U of L will begin spring ball on Monday and will have a practice on Friday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'March is here': Wes Moore previews ACC Tournament

It’s tourney time for the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, as NC State will head to Greensboro this week looking to make it three straight conference tournament titles. The Pack, which is the No. 1 seed in Greensboro after winning the ACC regular season title for the first time in over 30 years, will get its postseason started Friday afternoon against either Boston College or Florida State, with expectations high.
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Ohio State plagued by ongoing issues in loss to Maryland, costing Buckeyes again

For the second time in just over a week, Ohio State walked out of the gym feeling like the team missed out on a major opportunity. The Buckeyes came into Sunday’s game at Maryland fresh off an upset of Illinois on the road, a win that put them in the driver’s seat for a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and close to capturing at least a share of the conference’s regular season title.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Michigan offer a dream come true for local in-state lineman Bobby Kanka

Pinckney (Mich.) 2025 two-way lineman Bobby Kanka bursted onto the scene this past season dominating on both sides of the ball as a freshman. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder caught the attention of colleges and already has seen his recruitment start with early offers from Miami (OH.) and Syracuse. The elite underclassmen saw his offer-list grow this past weekend when the hometown Wolverines jumped into the mix.
PINCKNEY, MI
247Sports

Iowa lands graduate transfer tight end Steven Stilianos

The Hawkeyes have always been very picky with who they go after in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but Lafayette tight end Steven Stilianos seemed like a perfect fit. On Monday, Stilianos announced that he would be transferring to Iowa for his final two years of eligibility. Stilianos chose the Hawkeyes...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Davon Reed: Hurricanes can be 'scary' in NCAA Tournament

Former Hurricane Davon Reed was able to take in a game at the Watsco Center during the NBA All-Star Break. Reed, who is currently playing for the Denver Nuggets, likes what he sees with this year’s team, currently 20-9 with two games left in the regular season. “They got...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Phil Steele projects Utah to top ten in preseason AP Poll

When you're a member of the hunted in college football, you get every team's best shot on a weekly basis. But being the hunter is a role every program relishes, an opportunity at turning heads against vaulted competition to prove you belong. There are several title-capable teams this season that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

