Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols reveals son’s name that means ‘gift from God’ two months after giving birth

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AFTER leaving fans guessing for months, Maralee Nichols finally revealed the adorable name she gave the child she and Tristan Thompson share.

The fitness trainer gave birth on December 1 following a lengthy affair with the NBA star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpgOy_0eNQFo6n00
Maralee Nichols revealed the name of the child she and Tristan Thompson share Credit: Instagram/maraleenichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28InX0_0eNQFo6n00
Maralee shared the news after sharing the first photo of her son's face Credit: Instagram/Maraleenichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfZzp_0eNQFo6n00
Tristan confirmed he is the child's father in January after much speculation Credit: Instagram

Maralee and Tristan's son is named Theo Thompson, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Theo was born in Santa Monica, California on December 1.

While the child has his father's last name, Maralee was the only parent listed on his birth certificate.

Tristan, who confirmed paternity following a month of speculation, was not named.

Maralee confirmed her baby boy's adorable moniker, revealing the reasoning in an Instagram caption.

She said of her choice: "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.'

"I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children.

"I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe."

Maralee went on: "I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life.

"My greatest blessing."

The proud mom confirmed that Tristan is not listed on the birth certificate "because he was not present at Theo's birth."

Maralee revealed her son's name the same day she shared the first photo of his face.

BABY REVEAL

Maralee gave her fans their first glimpse at her son's sweet face in a new video, which was posted to her Instagram Story shortly before the name reveal.

In the clip, the baby rested on a swinging chair as Maralee moved the camera up to reveal his chin and mouth.

Theo was dressed adorably, wearing a white onesie with plaid detailing on the chest and arms.

The Burberry ensemble- which retails for $250- is proof that Maralee and Tristan's baby already has great style.

Alongside the video, Tristan's former mistress wrote: "He is soo cute."

The caption concluded with a crying emoji and red heart emoji.

SUPPORT STRUGGLE

The fitness professional revealed her son's face after she claimed Tristan hasn't paid child support toward their son.

Her allegations come amid reports that he's ordered to pay her $40,000 a month.

Maralee also claimed that Tristan has made no attempt to meet their son since he was born.

Her representative claimed: “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” as Harvey Englander told Page Six.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

She made the allegations after New York marriage lawyer Morghan Leia Richardson, told HollywoodLife that Tristan will have to pay up until the newborn turns 18.

"Reports show that his income is about $10million so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son [Prince], when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month."

Tristan is already shelling out support to his first child, five-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

He also has a daughter True, three, with his on-off partner Khloe Kardashian, 37.

The NBA player was "exclusively" dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when his baby with Maralee was conceived.

Maralee filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the sports star and claimed that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March 2021.

The basketball player initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night thing, before admitting they met up on several occasions for sex.

He said in legal documents that the affair lasted four months, from December 2020 to March 2021.

Back in January, Tristan admitted he is the father of Maralee's son and apologized to Khloe for "humiliating" her.

He shared the news on his Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BvIg_0eNQFo6n00
Maralee gave birth on December 1, amid a legal battle with Tristan Credit: Instagram/maraleenichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGyV3_0eNQFo6n00
Theo is Maralee's first child Credit: Instagram/Maralee Nichols
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVOmn_0eNQFo6n00
Tristan, however, shares one child with Khloe Kardashian and another with Jordan Craig

