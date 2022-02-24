ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin Invades Ukraine

By Akbar Shahid Ahmed
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian forces entered Ukraine overnight on President Vladimir Putin’s orders and launched an attack, with Ukraine’s military responding. As of Thursday morning, at least 40 deaths had been reported. Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, did not specify whether the casualties included civilians. The...

Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
David Miliband
Person
Emmanuel Macron
#Ukraine#Military Operation#Military Deployment#Explosions#Russian#Ukrainian#American
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
New York Post

Biden offers Russia access to NATO bases to ease Ukraine crisis

The White House floated an offer to Russian President Vladimir Putin that would allow Kremlin access to key NATO bases in exchange for Moscow de-escalating tensions over its military buildup on Ukraine’s border. The proposal was included in Washington’s response last week to Moscow’s demands for so-called “security guarantees”...
FOREIGN POLICY
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
FOXBusiness

Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases, suggesting there are limits to Beijing's support for Moscow as the Kremlin confronts severe economic sanctions over its attack of Ukraine. Offshore units of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China have stopped issuing U.S. dollar-denominated letters of credit for...
ECONOMY
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. sued for witness intimidation

Donald Trump Jr. has been officially served with court papers in a lawsuit brought by former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for witness intimidation and retaliation. Vindman announced earlier this month that he is also suing Rudy Giuliani, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump White House official Julia Hahn.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Poll: 62% of voters say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

Most U.S. voters say Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president, according to a newly released survey. The Harvard-Harris poll first reported Friday by The Hill found that 62% of registered voters surveyed believe the attack on Ukraine would not have happened with Mr. Trump in the White House, including 85% of Republicans, 63% of independents, and 38% of Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

