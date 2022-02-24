ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson beats Wake Forest without PJ Hall, snaps 6-game skid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored a career-high 21 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 19 and short-handed Clemson beat Wake Forest 80-69 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Clemson was without leading scorer PJ Hall (15.5 points per game) due to a foot injury. But Guards Hunter and Dawes helped carry the weight without the Tigers star big man. Hunter was 10 of 12 from the field and Dawes made six straight free throws in the final 41 minutes to seal it.

Nick Honor had 13 points and Ian Schieffelin added 10 for Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC). Freshman Ben Middlebrooks, in his first start of the season, was held scoreless in 20 minutes.

Damari Monsanto had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jake LaRavia added 15 points and eight boards, and Alondes Williams scored 13 for Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7), which was seeking its sixth ACC road win. Isaiah Mucius, averaging 9.6 points, did not play.

Monsanto scored 13 points in the first half, matching his season high for a game. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Seven of Wake Forest’s 11 made field goals were 3-pointers.

LaRavia missed his first nine shots of the game but scored seven straight Wake Forest points to get within 66-62.

Clemson is at Boston College on Saturday. Wake Forest hosts Louisville on Saturday before closing the regular season on Wednesday against North Carolina State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
On3.com

Clemson star PJ Hall to miss second straight game

Clemson will be without leading scorer PJ Hall for the second consecutive game. Clemson announced Saturday afternoon that Hall is out for Saturday’s game against Boston College with a left foot injury. Clemson Sports previously reported early Saturday afternoon that Hall would not play. The sophomore leads the Tigers...
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

No. 10 Wisconsin succeeding at record rate in close games

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin leads the Big Ten and has emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest surprises because of an uncanny ability to win close games. The 10th-ranked Badgers have won their last 14 games that were decided by six points or fewer. Their only loss in such circumstances this season occurred on Nov. 15 when they fell 63-58 to No. 9 Providence while playing without national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis due to a lower-body injury.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
College Basketball
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
City
Star, NC
State
North Carolina State
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Wake Forest, NC
Basketball
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Associated Press

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
NFL
On3.com

On300 4-star linebacker CJ Allen talks recruiting

Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County Comprehensive CJ Allen wants people to keep it real with him. That is something he looks for in a program. “The people, just being true to everybody,” Allen said Under Armour Next Football Camp Series event in Atlanta. “Plus how to players interact and everything. That says a lot.
FOOTBALL
Sports Illustrated

MAQB: Why Kyler Murray’s Contract Is Suddenly an Issue

INDIANAPOLIS—We’re here, and so is the 2022 offseason …. • The Kyler Murray situation may seem a little strange, but I wouldn’t say any part of it is unpredictable. Things were tenuous, in general, in Arizona in the days after the Cardinals’ wild-card round loss to the Rams—with coaches’ statuses left up in the air, an annual personnel meeting getting abruptly canceled, and that week wearing on with a sense of uncertainty around the football operation there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Tigers#Acc#Monsanto
Yardbarker

Jaguars re-sign OL Tyler Shatley on two-year deal

Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence received some good news on the final day of February. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero , the Jaguars re-signed veteran offensive lineman Tyler Shatley on a two-year contract worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed. The Jaguars later confirmed the news about the extension but did not offer specifics on the deal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. During...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy