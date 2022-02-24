Brockport boys basketball tops Wilson to advance in sectionals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th-seeded Brockport Blue Devils pulled off the minor upset, topping 7th-seeded Wilson 61-46 to advance to the quarterfinals in the Class A2 boys basketball bracket.

Brockport came out firing, opening up a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Devils would lead 18-9 after the first thanks to eight points by Peter Leicht.

Wilson finally built up some momentum in the second quarter, with DaSiah White netting two three-pointers in the frame as the Wildcats trailed just 29-25 at halftime.

Wilson would cut the lead to 37-35 midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Devils ended the third on an 8-2 run to lead 45-37 heading to the fourth.

Brockport controlled the final quarter to secure the victory.

Bryce Tyndell led the Blue Devils with 14 points and ten rebounds. Nate Grego had 13 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Leicht and Francis Nwokonko had twelve points each while Cooper Hassall scored ten.

Brockport (7-14) will have their hands full in the quarterfinals as they take on East, the two-time defending sectional champs on Saturday, February 26th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.