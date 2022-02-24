ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veritas Technologies NetBackup 10 provides data protection in multi-cloud environments

Veritas Technologies announced the latest version of NetBackup powered by Cloud Scale Technology, the next generation of NetBackup’s architecture, which is the foundation for Autonomous Data Management and multi-cloud data protection at scale. Modern data infrastructure increasingly includes on-premises resources, hosted services and Software-as-a-Service applications from multiple public...

