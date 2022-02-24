Veritas Technologies NetBackup 10 provides data protection in multi-cloud environments

"Cloud-first" is set to take hold of both established companies and newcomers alike. Gartner Group predicts that by 2025, the vast majority of organizations – 85 percent – will have embraced a cloud-first strategy. Organizations using the private version have exclusive access to resources, whether they're housed in their own data centers or in the clouds provided by a third-party supplier. The use of more than one cloud provider to provision IT, as the name implies, is referred to as multi-cloud.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO