President/CEO of Centex Technologies, an IT consulting company with offices in Central Texas, Dallas, Austin and Atlanta. In 2019, Microsoft announced an initiative to design secured-core PCs. This was a direct action to counter growing threats and attacks that were exploiting firmware-level vulnerabilities. In October 2021, Microsoft released Windows 11, which came with tons of features to provide enhanced user protection at the hardware level. This is a giant step toward providing zero-trust security from the device to the cloud.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO