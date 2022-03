It’s been a really, really long time since we’ve seen super-telephoto lenses hit the market. But that’s exactly what we’re getting today from Canon. They announced their new 800mm and 1200mm lenses. Unfortunately, we’re not getting something as epic as the old Canon 1200mm f5.6 L for the EF series. Instead, we’re getting a 1200mm f8 and an 800mm f5.6. Both of these lenses are going to make your wallet cry. But if anything, the new Canon super telephoto lenses should put the rest of the industry on watch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO