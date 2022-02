SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday or “Twosday” since it’s 2-22-2022! The second of two winter storms will be impacting the state Tuesday night and on Wednesday. The bulk of the impacts will be felt in central and southern Utah where there are active Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings. Even though northern Utah is not included in these advisories, scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well, especially from the northern Wasatch Front southward.

