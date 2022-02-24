ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Candidate filing is underway in Colusa County

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

Colusa County residents interested in running for an office in the June 7 statewide direct primary election may now obtain and file their candidate filing documents through March 11 at 5 p.m.

“As part of the filing process, candidates will need to obtain nomination signatures of registered voters in the district and pay a nonrefundable filing fee,” read a release issued by the county elections office. “If the eligible incumbent does not file a declaration of candidacy by the March 11th deadline, any eligible person other than the incumbent shall have until 5 p.m. on March 16, 2022 to file.”

Offices slated for the election are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, U.S. senator (partial term), U.S. senator (full term), board of equalization, District One, Congressional District 1, Assembly District 4, and state superintendent of public instruction.

The local county offices to be voted on are supervisor District One, supervisor District Five, assessor, auditor-controller, clerk-recorder, district attorney, sheriff-coroner, treasurer-tax collector, superintendent of schools and superior court judge.

Anyone interested in filing for office should call the County Clerk-Recorder/Elections Office at 458-0500 or stop by the office located at 546 Jay St., Suite 200, in Colusa. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an extended hour of 5 p.m. on deadline dates.

Basic information on fees and qualifications are available on the elections website www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.

