It looks like Sasha Banks and Naomi will be challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon. This week’s SmackDown saw Banks make her return to the ring with a win over Shotzi, while Naomi was on commentary. After the match, Naomi hit the ring to celebrate with Banks and announce that they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Banks looked at Naomi a bit surprised, but approved of the idea. They celebrated again to Naomi’s music to end the segment.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO