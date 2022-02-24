Colusa Co. denied temporary restraining order during preliminary hearing

Colusa County Superior Judge Jeffery A. Thompson denied the county’s request for a temporary restraining order on development activities within the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development complex during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the county, the hearing was focused on the temporary restraining order, and the injunction hearing to determine if the need for additional review of the project’s impacts on the community will continue to move forward.

“While we respectfully disagree with the rationale in this initial procedural decision, we remain confident that the court will ultimately recognize the city of Colusa’s failure to make the appropriate considerations with regard to the health and safety of our residents and long-term viability of our sole public airport prior to moving forward with this substantially expanded project,” said Supervisor Merced Corona, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “Once the court has considered all the evidence, including these environmental consequences, the safety concerns for the community, and the impacts to the Colusa County Airport, we believe they will agree that the concerns are far too great to not be properly studied.”

Colusa County initiated litigation in January against the city of Colusa, with Colusa Industrial Properties named as a real party of interest, to seek an injunction on the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project. According to a release issued by the county, the filing requested a temporary restraining order on development activity until an injunction hearing can be held to determine the need for additional environmental review in lieu of the project’s substantial expansion.

“Colusa County is supportive of the Colusa Industrial Park residential project as originally approved and mitigated, and remains hopeful that a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached among all parties,” read the release.

In a statement released by the city of Colusa on Feb. 10, officials said the city’s highest priority is to represent the best interest of the residents of Colusa.

“The Colusa Sunrise Landing Project helps create a better quality of life for our community,” read the statement. “We regret that this matter could not be resolved internally, and hope that this litigation is resolved in a timely manner.”

According to the statement, the project was fully reviewed by the city, including environmental compliance and multiple public hearings before the city planning commission and the city council from 2016 to 2018.

“During that public input period, there were no comments from the county related to their current allegations,” read the statement.

Colusa County Superior Court will consider the city of Colusa’s request to move the case to the Sacramento County Superior Court at a hearing on March 8.