Hard freeze warning goes into effect today

Local overnight and early morning low temperatures are forecasted to drop below normal calling for a hard freeze warning in Yuba-Sutter, beginning today through Friday, according to Katrina Hand, meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Sacramento.

Hand said the coldest time will be early this morning, where it is expected to drop to about 25 degrees just before sunrise.

With temperatures ranging above normal leading up to the hard freeze, Hand said it’s a drastic change that could impact plants and crops in the area.

Hand recommended people either bring in whatever they can or cover any and all outdoor plants and crops to shield them from the freezing conditions.

“It can (impact crops) if people are not prepared,” Hand said.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to gradually increase beginning Sunday morning and reach as high as 40 degrees early next week, Hand said.

During the hard freeze warning, the NWS is forecasting snow levels in the mountains and foothills to run between 1,000 and 2,000 feet. On Sunday, snow levels are expected to increase to 3,500 feet, with minor accumulations of 1-2 inches called for, NWS said.

There will also be a forecasted northerly wind gust between 20-30 mph during the two-day hard freeze warning, the NWS said.