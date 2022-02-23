ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey shuts out Haverhill in season finale

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3202z7_0eNQAP1j00

PEABODY — The Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey team ended its regular season on a high note Wednesday, notching a 1-0 win over Haverhill in a non-league game at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

The lone goal in the win came from Penelope Spack, with the assist coming courtesy of Jenna DiNapoli. The biggest factor that gave the Tanners the win over the Hillies, though, was none other than Peabody goalie Alyse Mutti and her stellar performance.

Throughout the game, both teams went back and forth with possession of the puck, but neither team wanted to give the other to open the game up. It wasn’t until an early tripping penalty by the Hillies’ Gabby Harty that the Tanners were able to sail the power-play goal past Haverhill goalie Julianna Taylor and gain the lead.

After the first period, both teams were pretty evenly matched throughout the remainder of the game. The biggest factor, though, was Mutti. She stopped every shot that came her way.

The moment never seemed too big for Mutti either. In the final period, the Hillies offense came alive and managed to control the puck. But no matter what they threw at her, she wasn’t letting the puck into the net.

Mutti said that there was no point in stressing about the end of the game. Just continuing to make the next save was the only thing on her mind.

“I just told myself to rise to the moment, not to set too high of expectations,” Mutti said about her performance.

The team put together a phenomenal season, and head coach Michelle Roach was at the forefront. While the team is excited for the upcoming tournament, they’re just ready to get back to the drawing board. The Tanners know that the competition they’re going to face is going to be tough.

“I think that the biggest theme we tried to work on, when something happens like we give up a goal or we lose a game, how do we respond and how do we recover,” said Roach. “We lost to Fenwick on Monday, and that one really stung. But we were able to focus and get together and realize how important this game was.”

Peabody/Lynnfield closes the regular season at 15-4-1 and awaits its seeding in the upcoming state tournament.

The post Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey shuts out Haverhill in season finale appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home. Five days into Russia’s invasion, the...
POLITICS
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Haverhill, MA
Sports
Peabody, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body, FIFA, and European football's governing body, UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
Fox News

Belarus could join Russian invasion of Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
POLITICS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy