ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Six Yuba-Sutter COVID-related deaths reported

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

Six additional COVID-19 deaths over the past few days were reported Wednesday by Yuba and Sutter county officials with five of the six being unvaccinated against the deadly virus.

Two deaths that were reported on Wednesday involved unvaccinated individuals from both Yuba and Sutter counties. One individual was a Sutter County resident in their early 80s and the other was a Yuba County resident in their late 60s.

Also on Wednesday, the Appeal was informed of other COVID deaths that were reported to the counties by health officials earlier in the week and Friday of last week.

In Sutter County, it was reported on Monday that two other individuals died as a result of COVID-19. They included an individual in their mid-70s who was not vaccinated and a person in their late 90s that was fully vaccinated but not boosted.

On Friday, Yuba County was made aware of two unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths. They included a person in their late 60s and another in their early 70s.

To date, 88.5 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Yuba and Sutter counties have been among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents.

In Sutter County, 61.41 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Yuba County, just 51.67 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Health officials continue to stress that vaccinations against COVID-19 are the best and safest way to protect an individual from serious illness or death from the virus.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Government
Sutter County, CA
Coronavirus
Yuba County, CA
Coronavirus
Yuba County, CA
Health
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Yuba County, CA
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Sutter County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
The Hill

Five takeaways from the UN's climate report

The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Fox News

Belarus could join Russian invasion of Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
POLITICS
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
134
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy