Six Yuba-Sutter COVID-related deaths reported

Six additional COVID-19 deaths over the past few days were reported Wednesday by Yuba and Sutter county officials with five of the six being unvaccinated against the deadly virus.

Two deaths that were reported on Wednesday involved unvaccinated individuals from both Yuba and Sutter counties. One individual was a Sutter County resident in their early 80s and the other was a Yuba County resident in their late 60s.

Also on Wednesday, the Appeal was informed of other COVID deaths that were reported to the counties by health officials earlier in the week and Friday of last week.

In Sutter County, it was reported on Monday that two other individuals died as a result of COVID-19. They included an individual in their mid-70s who was not vaccinated and a person in their late 90s that was fully vaccinated but not boosted.

On Friday, Yuba County was made aware of two unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths. They included a person in their late 60s and another in their early 70s.

To date, 88.5 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Yuba and Sutter counties have been among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents.

In Sutter County, 61.41 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Yuba County, just 51.67 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Health officials continue to stress that vaccinations against COVID-19 are the best and safest way to protect an individual from serious illness or death from the virus.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.