Here is everything we know about the upcoming MacBook Pro 2022. Apple is said to be releasing MacBook Pro 2022, with reports claiming the 13-inch model could feature a brand-new processor following the unveiling of the Apple M2 chip. There have been claims that the forthcoming new Apple laptop would be revealed at the tech giant’s upcoming Spring event, where iPhone SE 2022 is also expected to be announced.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO