Like much of the country, Oregon continues to see COVID-19 cases decline rapidly. Dr. Cameron Webb is a senior policy advisor on the White House COVID response team. “I think with omicron we saw unprecedented cases, it really dwarfed the other surges that we've had so I think we're glad to be on the downswing from that and come down significantly,” Webb told KGW on Thursday.

OREGON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO